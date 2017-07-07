Polling may continue

THE Electoral Commission will extend the deadline for a few electorates which are yet to complete polling.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato said polling would be allowed to continue if the circumstances warranted it.

“Yes, I will extend polling in some areas.”

The scheduled polling period is from Saturday, June 24, to tomorrow.

Provinces likely to have an extension are:

East Sepik – where 13 of the 143 teams have not yet completed polling;

West Sepik – specifically the Namea LLG in Telefomin;

Madang – which experienced security problems at the areas of Usino-Bundi and Middle Ramu;

Gulf – especially parts of Kerema and Kikori; and,

Western – due to the vastness and remoteness of the province.

Most of the 111 electorates have completed voting with some – including Hela and the National Capital District – already started on the counting process.

Meanwhile, Gamato said Tewai-Siassi had been a problem area in Morobe.

The electorate had reported complaints of ballot paper shortages, names not on rolls, destruction of election materials, reports of intimidation and boycotting of polling.

Gamato said these had been referred to the security forces to deal with.

