Polling in the nation’s capital extended for those who missed

POLLING in the National Capital District was extended by a day under the Organic Law on National General Election to allow for those who missed.

Election manager Alwyn Jimmy told The National that Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato agreed on the extension.

“NCD’s polling is within the 14-day period but a decision was made by the commissioner for one day,” Jimmy said.

He said polling in 361 locations on Friday was peaceful.

“Given the situation where some polling places did not have any voting due to circumstances, we had to allow for that,” Jimmy said.

Among the three places that missed out on polling was the University of Papua New Guinea where students had refused to vote because the number of ballot papers delivered were fewer compared to the total number of students.

Only 1,500 ballot papers were delivered to the Uuiversity of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) on Friday.

Jimmy said at the other two locations, McGregor Police Barracks and 4-Mile Eda Ranu Depot, the teams arrived at the polling location and found the Common Rolls were missing so polling was called off.

“We gave them a last chance on Saturday to vote because it is their democratic right.

“Polling in most places were completed as scheduled,” Jimmy said.

Jimmy said the public was more interested in the polling being completed and the crowd became rowdy which was when police responded to disperse them.

In response to the electoral roll issue, Jimmy said he had only been appointed a few days ago and he was doing his best to ensure voters in NCD were given AN opportunity to cast their votes.

“I am grateful to the people of NCD, polling was conducted peacefully in most places and according to the returning officers everything was returned.”

It was an indication that people were really serious about voting in NCD, Jimmy said.

He commended the polling officials and the security personnel for the efforts in ensuring that polling in most areas in NCD was completed.

