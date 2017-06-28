Polling in NCD didn’t go ahead as planned

CONFUSION, chaos and enraged voters were the order of the day in National Capital District yesterday as polling in the three electorates of Moresby North-West, Moresby North-East and Moresby South did not go ahead as planned.

After the reports in today’s paper, nobody will be left in any doubt as to the level of preparedness of the PNG Electoral Commission for the conduct of the 2017 elections.

The preparation has been flimsy and lacklustre.

From throughout the country for the past few days, we have been receiving reports about missing names on the common roll, ballot papers arriving late, lack of polling officials, non-payment of allowances for polling officials which all point the accusing finger directly at the commission.

These complaints, while important fade to insignificance compared to the fiasco that unfolded in the National Capital District yesterday.

This is the city where the PNGEC headquarters is.

This is where all the planning is done and ideas tested.

This is where every polling booth is accessible by road, where mobilisation of officials and polling teams ought to be operating like clockwork.

Yet, it was here in Port Moresby that the elections basically failed.

Under the perfect weather conditions – a clear but overcast sky which provided excellent shelter from the normal blazing sun – the polling teams did not take their stations because they had not been paid their promised allowance.

It is embarrassing that PNGEC did not keep to its end of the deal by paying what was due to the officials.

They will or are the ones who will ensure this election is conducted fair and free of trouble.

How do we expect them to conduct polling the next day after being bunked up in a dusty dirty hall for the night with no allowance for meal (except for a can of coke and packet of biscuit) and then up at 6am to prepare for polling to start at 8am.

Whatever the delay is, this is shocking and embarrassing.

The whole episode gives the lie to all the assurances that PNGEC has given the country that it is prepared to deliver free, fair and safe elections on time.

It gives credibility to the cacophony of voices immediately before the issue of writs which pressed for the elections to be deferred by a number of months in order for discrepancies in the common roll and other election preparations (administratively) to be completed.

Amid all these, the abrupt announcement by the National Capital Commission Governor declaring yesterday a public holiday in NCD less than 24 hours to polling day. The announcement only created confusion not only for the employees but the employers also who had made provision to give their staff time off to vote.

For civil servants, it was straight forward as they had been given time off work on their respective dates.

The abrupt decision to close all offices is not healthy for business – power bills, rental, water and other bills have to be paid daily.

And to add woes, public transport is reduced, causing problems to all commuters.

And opening for business is their source of revenue and that abrupt decision is not fair on them, who contribute also to the development of Port Moresby.

One would expect, advance planning to have been done for areas in the one-day polling given the elections dates were announced in February last year.

From past experiences, PNGEC in consultation with respective provincial governments should have proposed for public holidays in areas that warrant it, for that request to follow the legitimate process.

From what we know, only the Governor-General can declare a public holiday on advice from the National Executive Council.

Obviously, it wasn’t supposed to go down this way.

The PNGEC has had five years to prepare for these elections.

There should be no excuse for what is happening through the country and in NCD yesterday.

Heads need to start rolling at PNGEC.

We say the organisation charged with delivering a free, fair and safe election in 2017 has been most unfair to the people of PNG.

