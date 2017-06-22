Polling in New Ireland to go as planned

ELECTION manager Patilias Gamato says polling in New Ireland will go ahead as planned on Saturday.

In response to the provincial administration’s intention not to reinstate the 10 public servants who are apparently polling officials for Kavieng district, he said those few people could not stop the election process and deny others from participating.

According to information within the province, polling would be disrupted due to issues between the provincial election officials and the administration.

New Ireland administrator Lamiller Pawut told The National that public servants would be taking a risk if they participated in the election.

In a letter to Gamato, Pawut said he had instructed acting election manager Glenson Laena and deputy Yuyu Lusbut to change a number of public servants who were involved in a public service strike action in November last year and had not been at work since January.

Pawut said the public servants blatantly participated in nominations and campaigning, undermining the General Orders and Public Services Management Act.

Pawut said he would send a circular to the public servants to inform them of the risk they were taking in participating in the elections.

