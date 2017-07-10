Polling peaceful in WHP, Lakari says

TWO days of polling in Western Highlands was peaceful, according to provincial police commander Chief Supt Martin Lakari.

There were no disruptions or election-related violence, he said.

Lakari thanked Police Commissioner Gari Baki for decentralising the powers of police to commanders in the regions and provinces.

“This is what I want from the people to take part in – what is called free, fair and a safe election,” he said of the peaceful polling.

“Election is only a numbers game where any candidate who has the number can become the elected leader,” Lakari said.

Lakari said that the three electorates Dei, Mul-Baiyer and Tambul-Nebilyer held their poling on Friday and Hagen on Saturday.

He said after polling people were minding their own business.

He polling was peaceful because the joint security force was doing their job well.

“We were ensuring that heavy police presence was felt at high-risk areas,” Lakari said.

