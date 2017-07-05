Polling progressing as scheduled: Official

MADANG provincial election manager Peter Yasaro is happy with the progress of polling so far and expects counting in all electorates to begin on Monday as scheduled.

He said the only complaint was from people who could not find their names on the common roll.

Polling for the six districts should end tomorrow and counting should begin on Monday.

“The overall polling in the province was good with no reports of hijacking, tampering burning or whatsoever,” Yasaro said.

He said a report about police conspiring with a candidate supporter to tamper with ballot boxes was not true.

Madang provincial police commander Superintendent Jacob Singura said a newspaper report was wrong.

“That has really tarnished my name and I am not happy,” Singura said.

Meanwhile, a polling team which travelled to Halopa in North Ambenob to conduct polling last Friday could not travel further when the tyre of the police escort vehicle punctured.

