Polling in Rigo peaceful, official says

By Alphonse Porau

VOTERS including some living in Port Moresby went to Saroa village in Rigo district last Saturday to cast their votes at the village.

People of Saroa, Gobuia and Imoti villages plus Kwikila Town in the Rigo Central LLG and Kalo, Gabagaba and Bonanamo villages in the Rigo Coastal LLG voted last Saturday. The remaining five villages will vote on Wednesday.

Ward Nine presiding officer Kedea Lou who conducted polling at Saroa village said polling in Rigo Central and Coastal had been peaceful.

Those who could not find their names on the updated common roll walked away without complaining.

“The only problem is with the common roll where many eligible voters who have been living in the village for many years and some who came up from NCD missed out.

“That is a sad situation,” he said.

Members of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church were also given the chance to vote after 6pm – the end of their Sabbath.

