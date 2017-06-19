Polling set to go

By MALUM NALU

IT’S all systems go for polling to start on Saturday after the eight weeks of campaigning by the more than 3000 candidates, according to Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato .

He told The National yesterday that the final lot of sensitive materials were sent last weekend and the Inter-Departmental Election Committee was visiting the seven Highlands provinces from today to inspect the preparations.

“We are all set to go,” Gamato said from Mt Hagen.

“Polling officially starts on Saturday, however, we will actually start on Monday, June 26. All sensitive materials, including ballot papers, have now been sent out to all provinces. We completed the Highlands region at the weekend.”

He said election officers in provincial headquarters would start unpacking and distributing material to the districts this week.

“The materials will be packed according to electorates and moved from provincial headquarters to the electorates,” he said.

“By Friday, everything should be in place for polling to start.”

Gamato said the committee was touring the Highlands because they were viewed as “hot spots”.

“This is basically to talk to electoral officials, especially the provincial election steering committees as well as election managers, assistant election managers, returning officers and assistant returning officers,” he said.

IDEC chairman and Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari will lead the team comprising Gamato, Police Commissioner Gari Baki, Defence Force Commander Brigadier-General Gilbert Toropo and Correctional Services Commissioner Michael Waipo.

