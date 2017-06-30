Polling starts off well in Madang

By DOROTHY MARK

Polling in over 100 locations in Madang started off well regardless of the morning showers experienced in most parts of the province on Sunday.

While many were satisfied to have voted, the Ambenob and Karkar local level government council were preparing to start polling later in the week.

They were the only two LLGs out of 19 in the province which received fewer ballot papers than the number of registered voters.

According to reports revealed by Madang election manager Peter Yasaro and logistics officer Lazarus Pomo, Karkar LLG has 30,222 eligible voters recorded in the common roll but was allocated only 29,100 ballot papers.

That meant that 1122 people on Karkar Island would not getb the chance to vote

Ambenob LLG has 37,674 eligible voters recorded on the common roll but only 35,050 ballot papers were delivered, meaning 2624 people whose names appeared on the common roll would not be able to vote.

The issue was raised by candidates during a briefing last Saturday but Yasaro said that it was something beyond his control.

Nayudo LLG in Rai Coast received the highest number of extra ballot papers compared to its number of eligible voters recorded on the common roll.

The number of registered voters was 2012 but it received 6800 ballot papers – an extra 4788.

Ambenob LLG in Madang district, Bundi, parts of Rai Coast, Middle Ramu and parts of Bogia electorates began polling on Tuesday.

