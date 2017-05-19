Polling stations moved to save costs: Tondop

SOME polling stations in Jiwaka are being moved into one location at Singirok barracks to save on resources, says Jiwaka police chief Commander Joseph Tondop (picture).

“We have done recommendations to the Electoral Commission for all polling to be conducted in one area,” Tondop said.

He said concerns over security are being addressed by the police.

Candidates of North Whagi Open are worried that moving the polling stations to Singirok barracks in Banz will be difficult for many voters because of security fears and the distance to be travelled.

Candidate Frank Goi said the change involves nine former polling stations – four from the Banz LLG and five from the Nondugul LLG.

“There is no good or security concerns why these polling areas should be moved around,” Goi said.

Tondop said any candidate with issues over the changes should discuss them with the provincial elections steering committee.

“The police will support the Electoral Commission in this elections because our aim is to have free, fair and safe elections,” Tondop said.

“If any candidate has any issues they should put it on black and white and go through the proper processes, unless if they feel that they will have a gun to their head at polling time or they will have to walk a long way for polling.”

He said police will be at every polling area to ensure that polling is safe, free and fair.

“There is still a lot of time and if candidates or supporters have complaints they should go through the proper procedures,” Tondop said.

The North Whagi electorate has 44 polling areas and 29 candidates.

