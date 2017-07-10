Polling for Sumkar Open ends successfully

By NICHOLAS SIREO

POLLING for Sumkar Open electorate in Madang ended successfully last Friday and counting is expected to start on Wednesday, according to returning officer Albert Ului.

He said two polling teams conducted the last polling at Baroidik and Sewan villages in Sumgilbar local level government area while three other polling teams conducted the final polling on Bagabag Island.

“We will shift all the ballot boxes from Bagabag and Karkar islands to Megiar on the mainland for counting.

“Counting will be conducted at Megiar Pastoral Centre in Sumgilbar LLG,” he said.

Ului told The National that they would run training for counting officials at Megiar on Tuesday before counting kicked off the following day.

“Counting is expected to begin after the training and we hope to start on Wednesday if things go according to plan.

“We are expected to count 32 ballot boxes, 16 for Sumkar Open and 16 for Madang Regional,” he said.

He said polling in Sumkar was conducted peacefully despite fewer police officers providing security compared to other districts in Madang.

