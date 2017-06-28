Polling suspended indefinitely

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

POLLING at Paramana village in the Abau district of Central has been suspended indefinitely after villagers insisted to vote using an unofficial electoral common roll for their ward, Aroma returning officer Lawrence Baro says.

Baro said on Monday at Paramana village that the villagers somehow obtained an electoral roll of the ward with over 2000 names from a candidate’s scrutineer.

“They were insisting that this roll is the right one that has all the voters’ names on it,” Baro said.

“But it is not the gazetted roll for the ward. The gazetted roll has 1511 names. The villagers were claiming that the one they had obtained was from a PNG Electoral Commission officer. But they insisted not to reveal that officer’s name.”

PNGEC operations director Margaret Vagi told the villagers that the gazetted ward roll was done.

“They handed out forms to the villagers to delete the names of the deceased and add the voters who had turned 18.”

Vagi said that she would have to get approval from the electoral commissioner for the voters to use the roll to check their names.

