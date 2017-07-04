Polling on track: Gamato

Service providers on Bougainville are holding onto ballot boxes because of outstanding payments, according to Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

He said that yesterday when updating polling around the country, with polling underway in 51 electorates of which 26 were completed, with counting yet to start.

Gamato said four provinces —Hela, National Capital District, Eastern Highlands and Chimbu — would start counting this week.

“Polling is progressing well on parts of Autonomous Region of Bougainville,” he said.

“They are expected to be completed by Wednesday.

“Bougainville is using the preliminary roll.

“Teams 92 to 100, in Selau-Suir, have had eight of their boxes held up because of outstanding payments.

“We are looking into the outstanding payments and hopefully we can pay up quickly so that the boxes can be released.”

Elsewhere in the country:

Hela completed polling with counting to start tomorrow;

Southern Highlands started polling last Saturday, with issues of shortfalls of ballot papers, which had been attended to;

Enga goes to the polls today as scheduled despite petitions;

Western Highlands goes to polls today as scheduled;

Jiwaka goes to polls today;

Eastern Highlands has completed polling, with counting to start on Thursday;

Morobe has completed polling in most areas while others were progressing, with ballot paper issues in Lae, while Madang is progressing well in most parts of the province;

East Sepik is progressing well using the 2017 updated roll, with counting to start on Saturday;

West Sepik is progressing well;

Manus completed polling except for one ward which polled yesterday;

New Ireland is progressing well;

East New Britain is progressing well and will be completed this week, with counting expected to start on Friday;

West New Britain is progressing well, polling was to have been completed yesterday;

NCD completed polling, with counting to start tomorrow; and Central has completed most polling;

Milne Bay is progressing well except for bad weather and ensuing poor communications, which was slowing down polling. Counting for Alotau is expected to start on Friday;

Northern is progressing well;

Gulf is progressing well; and

Western is progressing well.

