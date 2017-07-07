Polling in Western expected to end tomorrow

POLLING in Western is expected to be completed tomorrow as scheduled, an official says.

Election manager for Western Max Paul told The National yesterday that seven local-level governments were still polling.

“Middle Fly, Nomad LLG, Bamu LLG and Gogodala LLG are still polling while in South Fly, we have Kiwai, Morehead and Oriomo-Bituri LLGs,” Paul said.

“For North Fly, all LLGs have already completed their polling with only Ningerum still conducting its polling,” Paul said.

He said some places were still polling because they were delayed by bad weather.

“Counting for North Fly will be held at Kiunga town, Middle Fly in Balimo and South Fly in Daru Urban,” Paul said.

