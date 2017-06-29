Polling woes global: Observer

AN international observer is not surprised by the problems faced by PNG in the ongoing general election.

Beverly Thacker, who is a public affairs officer with the US Embassy in Port Moresby, said after 241 years of democracy, her country still had issues.

“Democracy is hard and is not an easy thing,” she told reporters in Kokopo yesterday.

“As the US ambassador was saying, we have been at this for 241 years, but we still have issues and it took us generations before women could even vote in our country.

“So it took us longer to get to where you (PNG) are, in a lot of ways.”

She pointed out that it was only recently that PNG had anything that looked like a national identity card and then trying to put the system together was costly and required a lot of effort.

Thacker and Cyril Akuani, an information assistant at the embassy, are among 35 international observers visiting parts of the country to observe the election process.

She said their visit to East New Britain was not part of an official United Nations election monitoring team but was part of a group of diplomatic observers going around the country to get a sense of what is going on and watching this important election process.

“Our biggest role is to help ensure transparency and that rules are followed,” she said.

“We will combine all of our observations at the end of the election and make a final report but we do not want to be telling stories of this and that happened because one observation does not make a pattern.”

Thacker said they were looking to see if there were patterns, issues that they could make a final report on.

Apart from observing polling in the province, the observers will also establish contacts, develop relationships and encourage educational exchanges with the University of Natural Resources and Environment.

