POLLS ALERT

By MALUM NALU

PRISON terms of up to two years and fines of up to K500 can be imposed on those who breach election-related rules during the two weeks of polling beginning Saturday.

The rules – and the respective penalties for those who break them – are under the Organic Law on National and Local Level Government Elections.

Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu said: “The Organic Law on National and Local Level Government Elections gives the powers to the Electoral Commission to conduct elections in the country. It also outlines the offences (see table). The powers of the Electoral Commissioner are also stipulated in the Organic Law.”

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato said everything was in place for polling to begin.

It will run from Saturday June 24 to Saturday July 8.

The counting of votes begins on Sunday July 9 and is expected to be completed on July 23.

The same law also states that employers must allow their employees leave of absence to cast their votes on Election Day.

It says: “If an employee who is an elector notifies his employer that he desires leave of absence to enable him to vote at an election, the employer shall, if the absence desired is necessary to enable the voter to vote at the election, allow him leave of absence without any penalty or disproportionate deduction of pay for such reasonable period as is necessary to enable the employee to vote at the election.

It also stipulates that an employee “who obtains leave of absence under this section under pretence that he intended to vote at the election but without the bona fide intention of doing so, is guilty of an offence”.

“This section does not apply to an elector whose absence may cause danger or substantial loss in respect of the employment in which he is engaged.”

The penalty is a fine not exceeding K500. The law also states that a person who uses a loud-hailer, megaphone or other similar device during the polling period is guilty of an offence.

This does not apply to a police officer or election officer who uses a loud-hailer, megaphone or other similar device for the purposes of maintaining order or giving instructions.

