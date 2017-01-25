Polly plans to unite singers

By CHARLES MOI

First-runner up in the popular singing competition Vocal Fusion Season 4, McSteve Polly is using his experience from the show to take fellow Enga artists on a PNG tour including a special concert in Brisbane, Australia.

Polly told The National that it was an idea to bring all Enga singers together because he did not want them to have differences amongst each other.

“If the Solomon Islands singers can do it, when they go for tours, and if the guys of New Guinea Islands can do it too then why not the Engans,” Polly said.

“It’s not a band (but) a group of singers from Enga. It’s basically us travelling together showcasing our talent.”

Polly said his plan was to unearth raw talents in the music industry.

The group calls its self Enga Music and plays a mixed style of music which includes local PNG, R&B and hip hop.

The group comprises of artists namely Daniel Bilip, Neville Bond, Meninga Kuri, Steven Francis, McDonald Taylor and Engan rapper Bata Rodz.

They held their first concert at the Cosmopolitan night club at Vision City mega mall in Port Moresby on Jan 13.

“I’m still working on bringing the others that are outside of the music industry into the group,” Polly said.

Polly said the group planned to hold their next concert in Mt Hagen soon followed by Goroka and Lae.

The proceeds from these concerts will help to stage the concert in Brisbane.

He said the Brisbane concert was planned for September 16 Independence celebrations for the PNG community based there.

“I have brothers who live in Brisbane and a lot of the Hagen community and Engans so they asked us if we could head down.”

Polly decided to audition for EMTV’s Vocal Fusion Season 4 after his late cousin Bala Ivan convinced him to try it out.

“I started singing when I was young but it’s a trend for Highlanders to play rugby first so I started playing rugby before singing,” Polly said with a smile.

With no experience in singing in public, Polly travelled by road from Lae to Mt Hagen to audition.

Polly was among 40 contestants who made it through the auditions and onto the elimination stages in Port Moresby. “I did not know that I could actually stand in front of people and sing,” Polly said.

“When I came to Vocal Fusion I had no choice. I had to do it or get knocked out.

“It (Vocal Fusion) has given me so much like concerning confidence in being on stage and singing at big arenas.

“It taught me how to look after my vocals. It gives you the edge at being the best at what you do.”

Polly made it to the grand final show and finished as first runner up through the show’s public voting format.

He scooped up K20,000 in prize money and a year’s recording contract. He said that he was planning to do his album with Pandakatsu, a studio owned by Emmanuel Muganawa.

“I’m still working on one of my first singles titled Meri Murumbu,” he said.

“I’m not singing about a girl there but am singing about a place.

“The song is actually about Mendi. Murumbu is the ples (Village) name for Mendi town.”

“That’s the first song I’ve recorded under Pandakatsu.”

Polly said he would upload the single onto iTunes for fans to obtain.

He plans to complete his album before September depending on the availability of sponsors.

Like this: Like Loading...