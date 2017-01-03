Polye: 2017 will be tough, challenging for PNG

OPPOSITION Leader Don Polye has forecast a tough and challenging year for the country and its citizens.

In his New Year message yesterday, Polye said prevailing circumstances did not give one the courage to say that 2017 would be a good year.

“2017 will be a very tough and challenging year and I urge all citizens to be very responsible in the way they live and do things,” he said.

“We must stop spending money on unnecessary things like pokies, beer, betel nuts, cigarettes – things not important in life. Our country is having a real problem with our economy, with governance, with our cash flow.”

He said the public service had been weakened by so much political interference.

He said corruption had become rampant in the past five years.

“It become so systemic that the disease has become viral and has infected all our systems of governance,” he said.

“The Public Service Standing Order is now useless. It has no authority anymore. No public servants in the provinces and Waigani are observing the General Orders of the Public Service.

“So much political interference in the public service that many of the much needed services will not be delivered to the people.”

Like this: Like Loading...