Polye: Budget a hoax

By MALUM NALU

OPPOSITION Leader Don Polye has described next year’s budget as a “hoax” to deceive the people.

He said this in Parliament yesterday in his two-hour response to the budget tabled by Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch last week.

“This budget is nothing but a scam,” he said.

“It’s just an illusion, (it) will not work. It’s not a budget.”

He said next year’s budget – like the 2015 and 2016 budgets and the corresponding supplementary budgets – was a hoax.

Polye said the budget figures and statistics had been “carefully concocted and creatively presented to embellish the surface to create the illusion of delivering development programmes for the people”.

“The 2015 budget was a hocus-pocus, a cleverly devised deception. The 2016 budget was a scam, a sham that concealed the real truth about the country’s economic status in 2015,” he said.

“The 2017 budget is yet another scam, a deceit that only perpetuates the trend of deception that has become an entrenched chronic culture of any People’s National Congress Party-led government.”

Polye described National Planning Minister Charles Abel, Finance Minister James Marape and Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch as “the trio of elitists who happily make up” the government budget house.

