Polye comments on election, petition fees

OPPOSITION Leader Don Polye has described the proposed increase in election and petition fees as “draconian”.

He told the debate on the proposed amendment to the Organic Law on National and Local-Level Government Elections that the Constitution allowed people to contest the elections in the “spirit of democracy”.

“You cannot regulate democracy in that manner,” he said.

“You are going to restrict it. You only raise fees or you make laws to curb a crime that takes place.

“If there’s something that’s illegal in Papua New Guinea society, then you talk about increasing fees, penalties, impeachment laws.”

Polye said increasing the fee from K1000 to K10,000 was taking away the constitutional right of the people.

“What kind of amendment is this?” he said.

“It’s a corrupt amendment. It will give rise to more corruption. I say this law only protects those few that are rich and is setting a precedent (while) the real people miss out.”

Polye said candidates must also be given the right to file (election) petitions as this was their right.

“Laws like this restrict, restrict, restrict, subjugate, subjugate, subjugate, suppress, suppress, suppress,” he said.

“It’s draconian.”

