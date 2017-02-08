Polye: Gamato needs State’s help to deliver

OPPOSITION leader Don Polye says this year’s general election may be in limbo if the Government does not help the Electoral Commission.

Polye said with only five months to go before polling began in June, the commission did not seem prepared for the most important democratic event to occur.

“The (general) election will be conducted in July, we are in February,” he told a media conference yesterday.

“Common rolls are not completed, ballot papers have issues and won’t be printed here in PNG.

“The Electoral Commission is not prepared for the election.

“The systems are not in place, the returning officers and polling clerks have not been appointed by the Electoral Commission yet.

“The commission needs money to do so.

“The Government must provide funding, have prior plans and proper programmes for the polling booths, appointment of officers and other appropriate officers in preparing the common roll.

“(Electoral Commissioner) Patilias Gamato is doing his best under difficult circumstances and needs support from the Government.”

