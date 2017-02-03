Polye lodges land complaint with Ombudsman

By CHARLES MOI

OPPOSITION leader Don Polye, has lodged a complaint with the Ombudsman Commission regarding the Kumul Consolidated Holdings’ decision to pay K46.6 million for a piece of land in Central for the Defence Force.

Polye and Rabaul MP Dr Allan Marat yesterday met acting Chief Ombudsman Michael Dick and officials and handed them information on the land deal. “We believe that it is the right thing for the people of the country to know the details that are in it,” Polye said after the meeting.

“It is also good for the leaders, who have actually executed this acquisition.

“It’s only fair for the right organisation, the Ombudsman Commission, and others to check into this area.

“I cannot allow what we believe is not right to be perpetuated in this country.”

Polye said it was within the duties of the Ombudsman Commission to check the land deal and find out what had transpired.

They also discussed a bill tabled in Parliament on Wednesday to amend the Organic Law on National and local level government Elections, in particular the increase in nomination fees from K1000 to K10,000 and the election petition fee from K5000 to K20,000.

He said the amendments “are not in the best interest of democracy (and) they do not support the spirit of the constitution”.

Polye said the Opposition would like to see the election petition security fees remain at K5000 or reduced, and the K1000 election nomination fee to remain or reduced.

