Polye to move slip rule application to revisit orders

OPPOSITION Leader Don Polye says the Supreme Court has made a mistake when it ordered a recount of all votes for the Kandep Open electorate conducted in the 2012 general election.

Polye, who is the Kandep MP, is seeking leave to move a slip rule application for the court to revisit Order 3 and Order 5 it issued on Sept 6 in two election petition review applications filed by him and election petitioner Alfred Manase.

The two orders were in relation to the recount of all the votes.

Justice Allan David is expected to give a decision today on whether leave should be granted to Polye to move the slip rule application.

Polye’s lawyer Daniel Piam submitted that the Waigani National Court, when determining the election petition filed by Manase, had found there were no errors and omissions by the Electoral Commission during the election.

Piam said the National Court had ordered the commission to count five ballot boxes that were rejected.

He submitted that the Supreme Court, when dealing with the election petition review, had affirmed the lower court’s findings that there were no errors and omissions in all the votes.

Piam said the Supreme Court made a mistake when it ordered the recount of all votes after it affirmed that there were no errors and omissions made by EC during the counting. He submitted that only the five rejected ballot boxes should be counted.

Manase’s lawyer Christine Copland submitted that the leave application should fail because there was no slip made by the Supreme Court.

Lawyer Ray Williams, representing the EC, said there were no errors and omission made by the EC.

Williams said the order for recount of all votes would be the recount of votes that the court has found to be genuine.

He said some of the grounds in the leave application were sufficient for the leave application to be granted.

Meanwhile, the lawyers have also argued whether Justice David, presiding as single judge, has jurisdiction to hear a stay application filed by Polye to stay orders of the full court that ordered the recount.

A decision on that issue is also expected today.

