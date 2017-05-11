Polye predicts peaceful elections

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

Opposition leader Don Polye has predicted the national elections in the country will be trouble free.

“I don’t see the election will be troublesome. I don’t see any violence or undemocratic behaviour in this election,” Polye said.

“I don’t see the people taking the law in to their own hands for political reasons.

“I see the elections will be different to previous elections.”

Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party leader and Kandep open MP Polye said he had travelled around over the last week and seen that people were campaigning for their respective candidates in an orderly manner.

“Unlike in the past, where convoys or truckloads of supporters shouted for their candidates with loud hailers going from one place to another with singsing groups and the distribution of food supplies from village to village and so forth. I have been to Northern, West Sepik and Morobe and to the Highlands provinces and it is very quiet.

“Even in Kandep and in Mt Hagen, those places used to be dynamic in election where people campaigned aggressively,” he said.

“So what is happening is that people are civilised and have come of age and will vote according to their hearts.”

Polye said people would vote from their hearts this year because they were feeling the pinch of a crumbling economic and financial situation of the country.

“These situation has made it so serious in the hearts of people, that they have to analyse as to how come we have such a situation at the time when there is money circulating around from the proceeds from the PNG LNG,” Polye said.

“It is a shock to them and they cannot understand how this situation is affecting their livelihoods.

“So now they are looking at the leadership.

“They are assessing now and they will make decisions democratically and fairly without favour.

“What I see is that people have made up their choice whom to vote for by looking at the situation today.

“It seems the people are aware of the political and economic situation and have already made up their mind whom to vote for during the polling.”

