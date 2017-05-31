Polye promises regional refferral hospitals

OPPOSITION Leader Don Polye says a Triumph Heritage Empowerment (THE) Party-led government will build four regional referral hospitals in the country, coupled with sufficient operational funds and drugs for the sick patients.,

These hospitals, he said, will also cater for cancer and children patients.

Polye said he would look into converting some of the existing facilities into hospitals for children, cancer and women in each region in Papua New Guinea.

His government would upgrade the cancer unit at Angau Hospital in Lae and other similar existing facilities in the country, he said.

Polye said rundown health facilities would be rehabilitated during his first 100 days in office.

“Our THE Party wants all the districts to have a hospital each,” he said, also all the local level governments (LLGs) to have a sub-health centre each while all wards to have a clinic or an aid post each.

“We will ensure they have specialist doctors, chief executive officers and nurses to serve our people better, unlike we see today.”

Polye said their wages and living conditions would be improved.

He announced these following his visit to the Gloucester Health Centre, in West New Britain, last Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...