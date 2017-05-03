Polye says his seat secured

OPPOSITION Leader and Kandep MP Don Pomb Polye says his seat is secured and there is no need for him to campaign in the district.

Speaking to supporters at Kalimaga village in Kandep, Enga, Polye urged the people to take ownership of his campaign in the district while he concentrates on national politics.

Polye said he had a huge task ahead to campaign for his Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party candidates contesting in various seats around the country.

“I will be out campaigning for our 90 candidates contesting various seats nationwide,” Polye said.

He also urged his fellow candidates to put aside their differences with him, saying they are all his “friends”.

Polye said he was confident of winning four or all the six seats in Enga, with an additional victory of over 15 seats, especially from the other six provinces in the Highlands region.

He said THE party had endorsed 90 candidates throughout PNG.

