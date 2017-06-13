Polye slams Marape’s claims of incitement

OPPOSITION Leader Don Polye has described claims by Finance Minister James Marape that he (Polye) incited people to burn People’s National Congress Party shirts and caps as childish.

He said the people did that of their own accord.

However, a video of the rally seen by The National, shows Polye telling the people to take their PNC shirts and caps off and describing PNC as a “useless party”.

“I dismiss the Marape statement as childish,” Polye said yesterday.

Marape, who is also Tari-Pori MP, accused Polye of “inciting violence” at the rally on Friday.

Marape said he and Hela Regional candidate Philip Undialu were holding a rally in Tari, when “the Opposition Leader crept into a sidestand . . . (and) among his usual debates on politics, he stooped so low so as to invite thuggery and violence by asking people to remove, tear and burn all PNC red shirts and caps”.

“Polye arrived with his entourage just as I was leaving for Koroba for another programme, and when informed of Polye’s incitement of the crowd, I appealed to my people for peace and calm,” Marape said.

“We in Hela have started the election period well, unlike some areas of PNG that are experiencing election-related violence, and for . . . Opposition Leader to demand violence and destruction from innocent people demeans Polye’s standing as a leader.

“You can come into my town and talk about what you can do to help my people, but you can’t force people to be violent.

“Take your violence to your electorate, please.

“We have a fragile society in Hela and we are trying to promote peace despite our own differences, yet, Polye who says he has concerns for Hela, stirs trouble.

“What kind of leadership is this?

“I ask Polye an honest question: You have been a long-serving minister for works, transport and civil aviation; you have been foreign minister, higher education minister and treasury and finance minister — what have you started in Hela that you want to complete?”

In dismissing Marape’s attack on him, Polye said: “I told the truth about the escalating national debts levels under PNC leadership.

“I told the truth about the lack of fiscal discipline and poor management of PNG’s economy.

“I told the truth about the K3 billion UBS loan outside of the Constitution and how it affected the Hela people and the nation.

“I told the truth about the disrespect to the rule of law and abuse of human rights under PNC leadership.

“I observed and assessed incomplete major projects in Hela, infighting among leadership and court battles, which caused the Hela people to cop the implications and consequences under PNC leadership.

“I told the truth . . . nothing but the plain truth. And the truth did set the people free from the lies of the PNC Party, hence, the Hela people voluntarily rejected the PNC by tearing and burning PNC shirts and caps.

“The people did not need inciting or inviting.”

