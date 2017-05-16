Polye vows to boost B’ville’s development

THE Party leader Don Polye has promised Bougainvilleans socioeconomic development to prepare them for the autonomous government’s referendum in 2019.

“The region had a huge potential in agriculture and tourism,” Polye said.

“Our job is to empower them. Bio-fuel should also be tapped.”

He said bio-fuel could become a major revenue generator for the government when fully commercialised.

He promised to fund K200 million each for cocoa and copra and K50 million each to establish their stabilisation funds.

Polye is in the region to campaign for Triumph Heritage Empowerment party candidates Herman Laimo for South Bougainville and Justin Borgia for Central Bougainville.

His visit is also a fact-finding mission to understand the region’s issues.

Polye said when he was the treasury minister, he had budgeted K100 million annually for the Autonomous Bougainville Government to develop its infrastructures.

He said if his party and other coalition partners win the election and form the next government, he promised more socioeconomic development in the region to empower people to become self-reliant before the referendum.

