POM book Besta Cup final

By HENRY MORABANG

SUPER-substitute Russel Narik has booked Port Moresby a place in next month’s Besta Cup finals with a 1-0 win over Hoods in the final of the Southern Region tournament held at the Bisini grounds, Port Moresby, on Sunday.

Narik, who came in for Arniel Passam midway in the final half, followed a long overlap ball from fullback Abel Redanaut to beat the Hoods defence to score the winner.

Boasting national players such as Rodney Mobiha, Sammy Campbell, John Ray, Selan Elijah, Patrick Aisa, the David Passam-coached team had too much fuel for the boys from Hood Lagoon area in Central.

Hoods, under School Football Association coordinator John Mogi, have improved since the start of the tournament last Thursday.

Captain Raka Poleni, Walo Aravo, Veari Vele and Venau Ila played strongly but could not find the net.

Mogi was disappointed with the result but was pleased that Hoods have booked a ticket to accompany two Port Moresby teams to Lae for the Besta Cup finals.

In the men’s third and fourth place play-off, the little-known Kariko team from Rigo Inland which has untapped football talent, defeated Kamali.

Maino Kwalimu’s Kamili also featured Leana Kila and Tau Winnie in the third and fourth play-off but their presence made no difference as Kariko was too good on the day to win 2-0.

In the women’s final, it was an all Port Moresby Soccer Association affair with PMSA Senior edging out PMSA Development Team 2-0 in the penalty shoot-out.

After a regulation time and extra time, both teams drew 0-0 and the game was forced into the penalty shoot-out.

In the third and fourth play-offs, Hoods defeated Lower Sogeri 1-0.

PNGFA Southern Region coordinator Simon Koima said he was pleased with the outcome of the Besta Cup qualifier which saw a lot of new talents on show.

The establishment of Central Soccer Association was a plus for football talents which can help propel football in Central, he said.

The Highlands Besta Cup tournament will be held from Oct 4-7 at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Koima confirmed that Besta Cup finals have been set for Oct 26-29 at the PNGFA Academy at 11-Mile, Lae.

