POM-Cairns flights to strengthen links

By MARK HAIHUIE

LINKS between Townsville and Port Moresby are expected to become stronger with Air Niugini’s introduction of direct flights between the sister cities, according to Townsville Council assistant mayor Les Walker.

Walker told The National that the planned flights would enable greater access to other global destinations.

“We have strong links with Port Moresby, one of our sister cities. And having this direct route will only help to strengthen that connection,” Walker said.

“For Townsville residents, it will also open a gateway to other parts of the world, with the possibility of connecting flights to other countries.

“It’s great news for Townsville and we hope everyone supports the service which may encourage additional flights in the future.”

Air Niugini board chairman Sir Fredrick Reiher announced the direct flights last month.

There will be twice-weekly direct flights beginning in March.

“Townsville already enjoys strong business and cultural links with PNG through its sister city relationship with Port Moresby,” he said.

“Also in his address to the business leaders in Townsville in 2014, the Prime Minister indicated that Air Niugini will look at the establishment of a Port Moresby–Townsville link.

“We have been evaluating the possible service, and have engaged in extensive discussions with the Townsville Airport owners and operators, with the Mayor of Townsville, and the Townsville Enterprise and local political and business leaders.This service will open up important business, educational, sporting and people-to-people links.”

