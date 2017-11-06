Pom Nats donates books, furniture

By Martha Deruage

Port Moresby National High School last Friday donated school furniture to four primary schools in the Motu-Koitabu area of National Capital District.

Representatives from the four primary schools – Baruni, Tatana, Hagara and with St Michael’s Hanuabada – each received 80 desks, 160 chairs and three sets of student lockers at Port Moresby National High School.

“These school furniture had been given to us some years ago by the former governor but they were too small for our students to use so we stored them away and now the school management decided to donate them to these particular primary schools who would need them more,” said David Diowai, principal of Port Moresby National High School.

Diowai said that the donation was part of the school’s community relations and that the school management was happy to assist the Motu-Koitabu primary schools.

Tatana Primary School headmaster Ugai Kupaune expressed his gratitude to Port Moresby National High School, saying his Tatana rarely received donations because it was located on Tatana Island.

“Our school is located outside the city and it stands on a rocky island where many times we often missed out on certain services and donations due to transportation difficulties,” he said.

“I am greatful to take these donations from Port Moresby National High School because my students would now be able to sit in good chairs with good desks to write on and study.”

Apart from such donations, Port Moresby National High School students also make annual visits to hospitals, Bomana prison, Laloki mental hospital and Cheshire Homes with Christmas gifts to cheer patients and inmates in those institutions with singing and laughter during the last week of their school year.

Like this: Like Loading...