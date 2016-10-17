Pom Souths lead capital public servants soccer competition

PORT Moresby South maintained their lead in the NCD Public Servants Soccer A-League competition after a 1-1 draw with Goldie on the weekend.

Unofficially, Port Moresby South are on 12 points while Goldie trail on eight after the weekend’s results.

Second-placed FC Wantoks could not play their game yesterday against Murat, who are on nine points.

The Wantoks-Murat game is rescheduled for 3pm at Bomana tomorrow. Match Coordinator Jonathan Tuka told The National yesterday that after a meeting with the management of both teams, a decision was made to play their fixture tomorrow.

The other match played yesterday saw Masters, led by Eka Albert and Job Minan, come from behind to force a 1-1 draw with Musa 1-1.

In the other matches played on Saturday, SOG FC were too good for Steel Bars winning 2-0, while City United and Valley Strikers fought out a scoreless draw.

In the women’s A-League matches played yesterday, the Under-20 women reject Marie Kaipu inspired her Wantoks team to a 1-0 victory over Murat.

ITI-sponsored Musa had the better of Masters winning 2-0.

On Saturday, Steel Bars beat SOG 1-0, City United drew with Valley Strikers 1-1 and Port Moresby South also drew with Goldie 1-1.

In the B-League competition, Kalibobo kept the NCDPSSA beacon shining by leading the men’s competition and Newcol FC women lead their division.

In the men’s competition, Kalibobo top the standings by a point, ahead of nearest rival Newcol, who are on 11 points.

Kerepia are in third spot.

