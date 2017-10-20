Pomat calls for cannery project

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

Manus MP Joseph Pomat says that a fish cannery project is needed to sustain the local economy if the asylum camps close down.

Pomat, who is also the Parliament Speaker, said yesterday that the camps had boosted the local economy by providing employment and generating incomes for people involved in small to medium enterprises.

“But a cannery project will absorb and provide employment, especially for youths now employed in these camps.”

Pomat said that prior to the setting up of the asylum camps in Lombrum and East Lorengau, there was little economic activity.

“Unemployment was increasing and youths were getting involved in social problems like homebrew abuse and disturbing peace in the communities. Mothers had nothing to do to generate incomes. Now the youths are employed and mothers are generating incomes from selling ice blocks, dough nuts and other economic activities.”

Pomat said that the national government would need to put up a fish cannery project to provide employment for over 2,000 youths.

“Manus is in the Bismarck Archipelago and is a great fishing ground for tuna.”

Meanwhile, Pomat has called for a consultation with the local leaders and the governments of PNG and Australia to discuss the establishment of another asylum camp in Manus.

