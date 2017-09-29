POMCC to host first beer, food festival

THE Port Moresby Country Club (POMCC) is set to hold its first Oktoberfest, a German beer and food festival, at its newly-refurbished premises along Waigani Drive on Oct 7.

Oktoberfest is the world’s largest beer festival and is held in Munich every year, attracting more than six million people from around the world.

It has been celebrated in Germany since 1810 and traditionally starts in mid-September, running for 16-18 days.

The festival is now also held in many other countries. POMCC hopes the event will also be successful and may it make it an annual affair.

Its event coordinator, Rita Vani-Sourang said they would be condensing the celebrations into one fun-filled day.

Like this: Like Loading...