POMIS strives for involvement in sports

THE Port Moresby International School (POMIS) is fully engaged in sporting competitions in the nation’s capital and giving its students the chance to excel in various codes.

POMIS head of physical education Andrew Briggs, pictured, told The National that the school was not only active in competitions among schools but also participated in the town competitions.

“We have three netball teams in the town competition, the private schools netball will be starting next term and we’ll have another three in there,” Briggs said.

“POMIS is also involved in the NCD Secondary School Soccer competition that’s held on Wednesdays.

“We also have a team in the Under-19 division playing in the Capital Rugby Union competition at Bava Park.”

The interest and enthusiasm shown by the students allows POMIS to expose its students to a variety of sporting codes that they may be interested in.

“We get fully involved in all the activities that we can within the schools programme,” the Briton added.

“If there’s no sport in the schools then we join the town competitions.

“PNG has massive talent, we just have to identify it.

“Opportunities have to be there for students to show what they are capable of,” Briggs said.

