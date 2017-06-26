POMNA suspends comp during polling

The Port Moresby Netball Association suspended its competition from June 24 to July 8 during the polling period.

All matches across all its divisions will cease and competition is set to resume on July 15.

This measure has been taken by the POMNA executive to ensure the safety and wellbeing of players and officials during this critical period of the national general election. It is also understood that the Rita Flynn Netball complex may be used as a counting room for the Port Moresby North-East electorate.

POMNA president Roy Mulina and the executives appealed for understanding and cooperation from the clubs, players and officials during this period.

Barring any other circumstances, games are set to resume a week after polling ends.

Going into the election break, the POMNA premier division points ladder for both tier one and two is as follows:

Tier One – Mermaids 20 Sparrows 18, Paramana 16, Telstars 8. Tier Two – Rebels 24 Raukele 18, Veupunama 14 Mona 8.

