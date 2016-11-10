Poor accounting of cocoa pod borer project funds: Auditor

THE Cocoa Pod Borer Project, which was set up to control a pest that decimated the cocoa industry in PNG, did not properly account for its finances in 2014, according to the 2015 report of the Auditor-General.

Auditor-General Philip Nauga expressed concern about the project’s lack of compliance with the Public Finances (Management) Act 1995, bank reconciliations, fixed assets register, lack of supporting documents and investigation on cheque payment accounts and non-acquittal of travel advances.

“My review and examination on the cash at bank and bank reconciliations of the project revealed that bank reconciliations were not prepared, reviewed and verified by concerned officers of the project in 2014 on a timely basis,” Nauga said.

“As a result, I was not able to place reliance on the effectiveness of the control surrounding the management of cash and bank reconciliation process.

“My review of the project’s fixed assets register (FAR) revealed that the register was not properly maintained during the year under review.

“I noted that the FAR was incomplete as it did not include asset numbers, models and serial numbers of the different types of assets listed.

“Registration numbers for the motor vehicles were not provided in the FAR as well.

“Furthermore, these assets were not tagged for verification. I was unable to place reliance on the controls surrounding the management of the fixed assets acquired and used by the project at year end.”

Nauga said there was also lack of supporting documents for staff debtors and investigation on cheque account payments.

He said a total of K20,500 in travel expenses was not acquitted.

