Very poor health service in Western

ALLOW me to express the frustration of the nurses and the people of Western.

Imagine being attacked by severe malaria and go to Kiunga hospital and waiting whole day without being attended to or while at church run clinics, the nurses have to close the doors to sick people after lunch to look for food so they can continue to serve, or a young person who has completed training cannot get a position lives in frustration.

Such given realities reflect the serious repercussions of the current negligence of the government in cutting 50 per cent of money towards church run health system and the lengthy delays in processing nurse’s salaries.

This is real injustice and unfair to all our hard-working rural nurses who risk everything to serve in remote places.

If the Government accentuate health a priority, why is funding expurgated and why is this service neglected with payment delays.

Can the government walk your talk and fix this problem once and for all so the basic health care is provided efficiently to our people?

Why is the government putting millions of money in sports and now the APEC meeting while basic health care for many rural and ordinary people are deprived?

Evidently, the church health service present in many remote areas is jeopardised through this cut and delays.

Fr AM Wokdiyeng, Via email

