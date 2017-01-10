Poor road condition affects tourism

POOR road conditions and lax deter tourists from visiting remote areas, says Yukup Mitia, the managing director of the Sarawagat Air Wreck Trek.

He said the road to the trek in Boana was in an appalling state.

The 65-km trek in Boana runs along the foot of the Sarawaget Range and ends near Nadzab valley. It boasts war relics, tropical rainforests and wildlife.

It was launched last December to boost tourism in the district.

Mitia said the deteriorating road conditions in remote areas of the country had been a hindrance to taking tourists to rural places.

He urged the Government to fix the roads linking these areas.

“The road connecting the SAW Trek to the main highway is in a bad state and tourists wishing to travel there might be reluctant to do so. And this is bad for business,” he said.

He also said the law and order situation was another setback to the development of tourism.

“Security is an important factor tourists consider before travelling. Everyone has to take ownership and do away with illegal activities.”

