Popondetta beat Lae to bag open mixed touch title

POPONDETTA upset Lae Corporate 5-4 to bag the Papua New Guinea Touch Football national championships open mixed division crown at the Sir John Guise Stadium on Sunday.

The scores were 4-4 with only six seconds remaining when Kim Palua wrong-footed the Lae defence and dived over the try line.

It was classic skills and Palua’s experience that helped the Northern team win the grand final.

With three minutes remaining, Lae Corporate led 4-3 and that was when Riley “Ripper” Frank, who was playing his sixth championships for Popondetta, broke Lae’s defence to equalise.

Popondetta played a relaxed and patient game led by veteran Farapo Makura, Gewa Junior and Theresa Sapau against Lae Corporate’s fast and skilfull rucking all over the SJGS touch field.

Popondetta coach Bothy Robinson said they had travelled with only eight players and recruited from Corporate Touch Port Moresby to make up the numbers.

“This is not our full squad as it was bad timing with the elections around the corner and funding was a big problem,” Robinson said.

“But I thank all the players from CTPM for helping us to win the national championships open mixed division.”

“I also thank the Oro community in National Capital District for supporting us one way or the other to come this far.

“It was hectic and tireless weekend of touch footy after we won all the games in the open men’s division.

“But we were eliminated in the semifinals due to the number of games that were played on the same day.”

Results: Open Men – CENTA 9, CTPM 8; Open Women’s – CTPM 8, Qld Maganis 7; Open Mixed Oro 6, Lae 5.

Player of the tournament: Men – Neville Ilam (CENTA): Women – Gemma Schnaubelt (Qld Maganis) Open mixed – Geno (Lae).

Like this: Like Loading...