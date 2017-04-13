Popondetta hospital dental staff lack equipment

DENTAL clinic staff at the Popondetta General Hospital cannot carry out dental procedures such as tooth extractions because there are no proper dental chairs.

Dental therapist Virginia Jawa said the best they could do for patients was to prescribe medication.

The problem began when they were moved from a temporary shelter they had been using and back to where they had been operating before.

“There are a lot of patients to be treated but we haven’t been treating patients for almost two months now because we cannot do the work when things are everywhere, plus the chairs are not fixed,” she said.

“One part of the dental chair is missing and the chair is yet to be fixed.

“They are put in the air-con and all that.” Meanwhile, Jawa called on pastors to go for regular medical check-ups following the death of the hospital chaplain and one other.

“Our chaplain died and the other pastor who came from Port Moresby to conduct the funeral service, after delivering a very powerful message, collapsed and passed away too,” she said.

“All churches must make some kind of awareness to the pastors to go for medical check-up.

“It’s vital to have medical check-ups done.”

Like this: Like Loading...