Popondetta to host fellowship conference

POPONDETTA town will next week host the second PNG Health Workers Christian Fellowship conference.

The three-day conference from September 27 to 30 will be opened by Sohe MP Delilah Gore.

Organising committee member Mavis Dagina told The National that it was the first time for the province to host the conference.

Health workers in Northern had managed to raise more than K12,000 for the event.

Dagina said the conference would be attended by health workers in hospitals, rural health centres and church health services.

“Preparations are well underway and our provincial leaders have pledged to support this programme,” she said.

“We are prepared to host the conference and all we are looking at is the arrival of the guests and inovitees for the three-day conference.”

Gore has committed K15,000 for the hosting of the conference.

She thanked the Popondetta General Hospital chief executive officer Gunzee Gawin for allowing the committee to use the hospital facilities for fundraising activities.

The Papua New Guinea Health Workers Christian Fellowship was launched in the National Capital District in 2012 and the first conference held in Kiunga, Western, in 2014.

The conference basically involves christian health workers to discuss on ways they could people and deliver basic health servicves as required under God’s care and love for mankind.

The 2016 conference, where preparations were underway in Northern will be held at the Popondetta Secondary School.

Related