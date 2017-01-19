Popondetta town shows respect to victims

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

POPONDETTA town came to a standstill yesterday for the funeral of some of the 13 passengers killed in Northern’s worst road accident last Monday.

Provincial police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari said shops were closed for half a day when some of the bodies were transported from the Popondetta General Hospital to the villages in Central Kaiva for burial.

“Tomorrow shops will also close half-day for the remaining bodies to be transported to their villages for burial.”

Gerari said the oil palm company whose truck was involved in the accident was yet to respond to the compensation demand for the victims.

Last Tuesday, relatives of the victims demanded K50 million in compensation from the oil palm company. They presented their petition to Sohe MP Delilah Gore, Ijivitari MP David Arore and provincial administrator Sem Vegogo at the provincial administration building.

Meanwhile, Gerari said the driver of the oil palm company vehicle and his crew have been detained by police.

“They were detained for their safety. The driver of the PMV and his crew got killed in the accident.”

