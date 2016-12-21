Population growth of Morobe hits services: Naru

MOROBE still faces difficulties in delivering services because of the increase in population annually, Governor Kelly Naru says.

The provincial government has approved a budget of K424,413,300 million for next year.

Naru said the annual growth rate of 3.2 per cent plus the rough terrain created pressure and constraints on finance and manpower.

He pointed out that the delay in the appropriation of the national grant to complement internal revenue affected many programmes and projects.

Naru was also concerned about malpractices in the provincial administration and government systems.

“The administration has taken corrective measures to stop bad management practices of over-commitment, thus will take appropriate disciplinary actions on officers implicated,” Naru said.

He said 60 per cent of the 674,810 population were the young and the very old who were “dependents”.

“This means the majority of the population is highly dependent on a small percentage that is economically productive,” Naru said.

He said the industrial boom and expansion plan for Lae city and the mining town of Wau-Bulolo had resulted in growth of village settlements with more demand on services.

Therefore, finance and resources should be distributed equitably in a transparent manner, Naru said.

