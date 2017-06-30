Poreporena opener Morea expected to shine in T20

This weekend’s premier men’s match of the round in the ITI T20 Cricket Trophy will see third-placed United taking on fourth-placed Poreporena tomorrow at 2.30pm at Amini Park.

Both teams have recorded four wins and are locked at 24 points each, with United ahead with two losses to Poreporena’s three.

A victory for either team will allow them to stay in touch with the top two teams – Hoods and Raukele – plus put some breathing room between them and the rest of the table.

With a host of Papua New Guinea Barramundis players in both sides, the encounter is expected to be an entertaining one.

Both sides boast big hitters and match winners with the likes of Vani Vagi Morea, pictured, and Dogodo Bau for Poreporena and United’s Lega Siaka and Mahuru Dai, who will exploit any weaknesses in their opponents bowling and fielding.

Morea, who can open the batting or come in at first drop, is expected to set the tone for his side with the willow.

However, the bowling attack of both teams will have an important role in guiding their teams to victory, getting the best out of a wicket while restricting boundaries .

Both teams are looking to challenge each other in a fiery encounter for a win to move up the ladder.

