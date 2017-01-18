Porgera chamber thanks businessman

THE Porgera Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Enga has thanked businessman Jacob Luke for his role in allowing road works to proceed on the landslide-affected section of the Highlands Highway in Chimbu.

Chamber president Nickson Pakea said the highway was a vital link for commerce and the regional centres and should always remain open.

After the landowners blocked the start of work last week, Luke gave them K100,000 to allow a company to fix the damaged section.

The highway was re-opened on Thursday initially to light good vehicles.

“This is the type of attitude we need to have, regardless of who we are or which province we are from,” Pakea said.

He said Luke’s role resolved the impasse.

“For the community and business houses, our lifeline is the road,” Pakea said.

“So on behalf of the business community of Porgera and Enga province, I acknowledge the managing director of Mapai Transport Jacob Luke for the mediation and funding to clear the road at Chimbu.

“The business community and the people at the far end of the road were at a severe disadvantage because of the closure of national roads.

“Natural disasters happen. We only have to be prepared to address that through ample funding.

“Government should have special budget allocations to meet this type of events and for new road infrastructure developments as well.”

Luke paid the money to landowners at Guo in Chimbu to clear the road blocked by landslide.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill had condemn the payment, saying it would lead to long-term problems.

