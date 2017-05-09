Porgera gold mine gets safety award

THE Porgera gold mine operated by Barrick (Niugini) Limited has been awarded the Site Safety Award for the “best safety performance, large mine” for 2017 by the Barrick Gold Corporation.

Barrick’s Chief Operating Officer, Richard Williams, in a letter to BNLs executive managing director Richmond Fenn on April 6, congratulated Porgera mine for being one of Barrick’s safety award winners.

He acknowledged the outstanding safety performance.

Williams said the safety awards recognised that the Barrick mines had an outstanding safety and health performance through teamwork.

“Becoming a leading company of the 21st century requires constant efforts to ensure that everyone at Barrick goes home safe and healthy every day,” he said.

“Thank you for contributing to Barrick’s success and for serving as a role model for others.”

Fenn said the recognition of having the best safety performance of Barrick’s large mines was a great accomplishment.

“Let’s not rest on our achievement but continue to improve our safety record, especially keeping the fatalities and serious injuries at zero,” Fenn said.

The Porgera gold mine in Enga is operated by BNL through a partnership between Barrick Gold Corporation and Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, which owns 95 per cent participating interest in the Porgera Joint Venture.

The remaining 5 per cent in PJV is owned by Mineral Resource Enga Limited, a consortium consisting of the Enga provincial government and the Porgera landowners.

The Porgera mine employs more than 2500 locals.

The mine has produced more than 20 million ounces of gold and contributed about 10 per cent of PNG’s total annual exports.

