Porgera to launch chamber

THE Porgera Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be launched this month after more than three years of planning.

Inaugural president Nickson Pakea told The National that he would provide a platform for businesses in the district.

Pakea was in Port Moresby on Tuesday to sort out the chamber’s affairs which came into operation last December.

“The Porgera Chamber of Commerce and Industry came about after three years of progressive work and also through Barrick’s initiative,” he said.

“There had been arrangements in the past for representation but it was not too effective.

“(So) we got together all the stakeholders such as the business interest groups in Porgera.

“Its board members came together to form the Porgera Chamber of Commerce and Industry and was registered in October 2016.

“It eventually got certification from the Investment Promotion Authority and recognition from Papua New Guinea Chambers of Commerce in December last year.

“I worked along with the president of the Papua New Guinea Chamber of Commerce and the admin officer who recommended the Porgera chamber to the minister for commerce and industry which he approved.”

He said they were looking forward to its launching at the end of the month.

“That’s why I am in Port Moresby to sort things out. We have 11 members so far who are primarily commodity-based groups in the district, coffee cooperative societies in and the Porgera District Women’s Association.

“More members expected to come on board.

“Barrick Niugini is on board as well as the district administration as important stakeholders in creating this chamber.

“It’s an integrated project for Barrick which has been supportive of this.”

