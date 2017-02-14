Pornography a factor in rise in sex crimes

THE National’s editorial comment titled, “We must speak out” (Feb 8) discussed the significant increase in sexual offences such as rape, incest and child abuse against females but many incidences are not reported and kept within the family.

It said police in NCD, Lae, Kokopo and Mt Hagen and even the previously idyllic Milne Bay received reports of sex crimes every day and were concerned mainly about under-aged children being sexually abused by adults who are known to the victim including family members and relatives where many cases are not reported because of the fear of breaking up the family or losing the benefit provider.

My comment is specifically on the statement, “Police have been trying to find out the causes of increases in sex crime in these cities but in the absence of proper research, they generally attribute to the city environment and social problems encountered by families”.

I am surprised that there is no mention of pornography as a contributing factor to the comparatively exponential increase in sex crimes nowadays, particularly incest and child abuse.

I have absolutely no doubt that the availability and easy access to pornography including hard core and perverted sex through the internet by children and adults alike is the main or one of the principal causes of the increase in sexual desire, tension and perversion that drive males to commit these acts.

Wasn’t it reported in the other daily recently that PNG had risen to be a leader in pornography searches and access through the internet ?

The relevant authorities, including police, must work with Nicta and maybe bilateral governments to discuss this serious issue of pornography and easy access and its contribution towards sex crime which is a national concern.

Lomux

Port Moresby

