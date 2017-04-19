Poro beat Bugandi in Morobe grand final

By LARRY ANDREW

MOROBE Football Association staged its first pre-season grand final with Poro FC claiming the cup after beating Bugandi FC 2-0 on Monday.

In the women’s grand final, Wantoks regrouped in the second quarter of extra-time to beat Silimin 1-0, while in the third-place playoff, Poro upset Eriku Wawens 1-0.

In the men’s third-place playoff, Maps Senta had the last laugh against Bumayong with a 1-0 win.

The grand final went down to the wire as the students contained their much-experienced opponents Poro in every department of the match.

The first-quarter was equally played but was dominated by Poro as they held Bugandi in their territory for most of the match.

However, accuracy at goal was missing.

The tide changed in the second quarter when there was a break down in the Bugandi defence, allowing Peter Dabinyaba Jr to score the first goal for his side to stay in front 1-0.

The goal was the first grand final goal for the Morobe Football Association.

Play see-sawed down to the final 60 seconds for Raymond Gunemba to sail the ball past the Bugandi goalkeeper for his side to win the decider 2-0.

Poro FC pocketed K4000 and also engraved their name on the cup of the new association while Bugandi settled for K3000.

Maps Senta walked off with K2000 and Bumayong received K1000.

In the women’s, Wantoks received K3000 for being the women’s champions, with runners-up Silimin getting K2000.

Third-place getter Poro won K1000, while Eriku Wawens received K500.

The Golden Boot awards were won by Poro FC’s Peter Dabinyaba Jr (men’s) and Meagan Gunemba (women’s).

The Golden Gloves were Eriku Wawens duo Melisa Noi (women) and Alois John (men).

The 2017 Besta Morobe Football Association pre-season fair-play team award went to Budens FC in the women’s division.

